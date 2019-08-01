Library Offers Special Card for Educators

Salina Public Library now offers a library card designed specifically for Saline County educators. The Educator Card allows the holder to reserve multiple copies of items currently in the library’s collection, and overdue fines are not charged. The purpose of the card is to reduce barriers for borrowing materials to supplement their curriculum.

“Salina Public Library is committed to supporting learning and academic development by working with educators,” Director Melanie Hedgespeth said. “The library offers an abundant, ever-changing supply of books at varying reading levels. We want to make sure that busy educators can take full advantage of that collection.”

The card is available for teachers, administrators, librarians and library aides, licensed childcare providers, after school program providers and homeschooling parents or guardians. Though late fines are not accrued, the holder is responsible for replacement fees for lost or damaged items.

To apply for an Educator Card, applicants can go online to salinapubliclibrary.org and click “Get a Library Card” under Virtual Library, or come to the Circulation Desk in the library. Applicants will need a photo ID with their current address and one of the following — current school-issued photo ID, link to school website with educator’s information, letter on school letterhead signed by the principal with the current date, licensed childcare certificate, or homeschool state certificate.