Library Launches Fundraising Effort

Salina Public Library is hoping to get a “Snowfall of Support”. The organization is launching year one of a new initiative they are calling SPL’s “Snowfall of Support” campaign. Designed to illuminate the power of community connections, this campaign will focus on supporting the Youth Services Department.

The library invites the Salina community to come together Nov. 13-Dec. 31 to make a lasting impact through the gift of giving.

According to the Library, the Youth Services Department plays a crucial role in providing learning opportunities, nurturing connections, and strengthening the community’s educational foundation. Every gift to the Snowfall of Support campaign allows youth patrons to thrive academically and form impactful relationships in a safe, clean, and welcoming environment.

“Willow and I absolutely enjoy the time we spend at the library! The staff is so welcoming. From the moment we walk in, Willow is immediately ready for Storytime or Brainy Babies led by Ms. Heather. She has cultivated such a bond with Willow and nurtured her love for books. So much so, that we come to the library twice a week at least! It’s our favorite activity and we are always looking forward to it,” shared Randi McMillian

With a goal of 200 unique gifts, each gift will be visualized through snowflakes added to an oversized snow globe displayed within the library.

SPL’s Snowfall of Support will be filled with special events and activities including:

Reindeer Games at SPL on Nov. 18 from 1-4 p.m. Celebrate the season of generosity with fun and games in SPL’s Youth Services department before enjoying the Parade of Lights in Downtown Salina.

SPL Holiday Sweater Contest on Nov. 18-Dec. 3. Don your ugliest or cutest holiday sweater and enter for a chance to win a special holiday gift.

Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28. Join us in remembering the true spirit of the season and support your library.

Dine & Donate at Gambino’s Pizza on Nov. 28 from 4-9 p.m. Enjoy a delicious meal while giving back; 10% of dinner sales go back to SPL!

For additional details or to make a contribution, please visit salinapubliclibrary.org/snowfall-of-support and follow Salina Public Library on Facebook.