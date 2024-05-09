Library Launches Digital Archives

Salina Public Library has launched an online Digital Archive giving the public virtual access to images ranging from the late 1800s to early 1900s from the collection of over 5,000 historic photos housed in the Campbell Room of local history. These images will be displayed in an online digital archive through the library’s website at salinapubliclibrary.org/local- history. With easier access and preservation of these photographs, citizens can be better connected to the history and culture of Salina/Saline County.

The Kansas State Historical Records Advisory Board (KSHRAB) awarded Salina Public Library with a Kansas Digital Access to Historic Records (KDAHR) grant of $3,800 for the purchase of a photograph scanner, making this project a reality. The scanner was used to digitize approximately 500 photographs in the library’s collection taken prior to 1900.

“We are thrilled to launch this project that will bring Salina’s past to life by making it more visible.” shared Stefanie Knopp, Head of Information Services.

The KSHRAB works with organizations across Kansas seeking to preserve and increase accessibility to historical records for current and future audiences. The Board established the KDAHR grant program to allow organizations to increase online accessibility to historical records and to increase community engagement with local history.