Library Launches $100,000 Year-End Challenge

A generous anonymous donor has given $100,000 to Salina Public Library and is challenging the community to match this gift by December 31. Every contribution made before the end of the year will be doubled, helping bring the Library’s long-awaited Youth Services transformation one step closer to reality.

“This gift shows how deeply people in our community believe in the power of the library to shape lives,” said Allyson Walker, Head of Fundraising and Development. “It’s both a celebration and a challenge, an invitation for our community to come together and make something remarkable happen.”

The $100,000 challenge is part of the Library’s Re-Imagining Our Library: Youth Services initiative, a major project that will completely transform the Library’s lower level into a dynamic, flexible, and welcoming space for the next generation of learners. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026.

As the year wraps up, Salina Public Library is highlighting several ways to give and get involved. Giving Tuesday on December 2 offers a simple way to participate in the national day of generosity, while Jingle Bingo: Camp Kringle on December 6 will bring people together for an evening of music bingo, raffles, and community fun. Event details and tickets are available at salinapubliclibrary.org/jingle-bingo

End-of-year donations are a crucial part of making this vision possible. Community members can give online at salinapubliclibrary.org/give, by mail, by texting SPL to 50155, or in person at the Library. All gifts made by December 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar.