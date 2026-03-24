Library Group Awards Scholarships

The Friends of the Salina Public Library are proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 Joe McKenzie Youth Scholarships. Named in honor of former Library Director Joe McKenzie, who retired in 2017 after 40 years of dedicated service, the scholarships recognize high school seniors who have volunteered in the library’s Youth Services department and supported the Friends’ used book sales. Scholarships are awarded annually to students who demonstrate exceptional service and commitment to the library.

2026 Joe McKenzie Youth Scholarship Recipients

Madison Givens, a senior at Southeast of Saline High School, has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and serves as Varsity Captain of Scholars Bowl. Madison is the Chapter President of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and serves as the Chapter President of the Art Club. She participates in Concert Band, Pep Band, Jazz Band, and Science Club. She plans to attend Fort Hays State University to study Biological Chemistry. Madison is the daughter of Kyle and Leslie Givens.

Kristen Kinion, a senior at Salina South High School, has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship. She is active in the Salina South Band, Scholars Bowl, Mathletes, Salina Municipal Band, and Salina Youth Symphony, and was a member of the KMEA NC District Honor Band during her junior and senior years. Kristen plans to attend Wichita State University. She is the daughter of Brian and Elizabeth Kinion.

About The Friends of the Salina Public Library

The Friends of the Salina Public Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting library programs and events. The Friends support a variety of projects, including maintaining the book sale shelf in the lobby, staffing book sales, offering scholarships for teen volunteers and library staff, and supplying books for Little Free Libraries throughout the community.

Friends Membership comes with several perks, including exemption from daily late fines on library items (members are responsible for lost or damaged items) and early attendance to Friends book sales.

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For more information about the Joe McKenzie Youth Scholarship, Friends membership, or available Friends board positions, visit salinapubliclibrary.org/ friends.