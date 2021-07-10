Library Gallery Features David Olson

Artist David Olson is currently exhibiting his work in Salina Public Library’s Virtual Gallery 708.

According to the Library, the exhibit “One Fold at a Time” will be on display at salinapubliclibrary.org/ virtual until Aug. 1. The show features Olson’s paper sculptures.

“The design of the work reflects an integration of forms revealing a synergy that results in a visual dynamic of energy where the parts are supported by the whole,” Olson said. “My sculpture uses archival paper to reflect on the grace, flow, and complexity of life that is fragile, yet is enduring and strong when placed together.”

Olson taught full-time in higher education at Wichita State University, Newman University and Bethany College. He was the art studio manager for Clayworks at Disability Support of the Great Plains. As a sculptor, he creates art daily, and exhibits regionally and locally. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bethany College, a Master of Arts degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill., and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale in Carbondale, Ill.

To learn more about the artist, visit davidolson1.wixsite.com/ website. For information on the library’s gallery, contact Assistant Director Amy Adams at 785-825-4624, ext. 241, or email [email protected] salinapublic.org.