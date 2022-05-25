Library Forgiving Fines

Summer at the Library is here and recently Salina Public Library made a decision that will benefit the community’s youngest members.

According to the library, At its April Board of Directors meeting, SPL announced that all youth patrons (18 and younger) will have fees/fines forgiven up to $75. This includes more than 1,200 youth patrons. The move is designed to allow students to use the resources provided by the library so they can keep their learning interest and momentum up during the summer months.

“The summer months can be a difficult time for students in terms of learning and reading regression with school not in session,” Melanie Hedgespeth, Director, said. “This move gives those students more freedom and ease to use the library to help stay engaged and avoid that summer slide.”

Summer at the Library is the busiest time of the year for SPL. For the first time since the pandemic, there is a full slate of classes and programs for both youth and adult patrons. Community members can also take part in the Summer Reading program, which runs from May 20 through July 21. All it requires is reading or listening to a book(s) of their choice, fill out a book log form at the library or online and patrons are eligible to win weekly prizes. Random winners will be drawn, by age group, each week and posted to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, visit SalinaPublicLibrary.org.

Patrons with questions about their accounts should contact the library’s Circulation Department at (785) 825-4624, ext. 220, or by emailing [email protected].