Library End of Summer Swim Party

The Salina Public Library is preparing to celebrate a successful summer of reading with a couple of summer-ending events.

Summer at the library kicked off back in May with a goal for the community to read 15,000 books over the course of nine weeks. The nine weeks ends on Thursday.

The library encouraged adults to participate in the reading goal as well, because children who have adults who read in their lives are more likely to be readers themselves.

The summer will wrap up with a pool party for youth this Sunday July 23rd at Kenwood Cove and a gathering for adults at Ad Astra Books & Coffee on August 4th.

The youth event at Kenwood Cove Sunday is from 6:30 till 8:30 Frozen treats and water will be provided. Tickets became available at the Youth Services desk Monday. Each ticket is good for one youth and one adult.

The adult event is scheduled on August 4th at Ad Astra Coffee House is from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.