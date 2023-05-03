Library Begins Diploma Program

Even during the best economic times, adults without a high school diploma struggle to achieve success and financial stability. Statistics show that 1 in 10 adults do not have a high school diploma. According to the US Census Bureau, 9 percent, or at least 3,100 individuals in Salina, over the age of 25 do not have a high school diploma. With a high school diploma, more doors are open and opportunities are available to our citizens. The Salina Public Library values lifelong learning and equitable access to information. With the partnership with Excel Adult High School, our library can help remove barriers (such as financial & technology) so everyone has the opportunity to achieve their life goals.

Excel Adult High School has been partnering with library systems for over 8 years. In 2022, over 4,500 students have graduated. This is a 100% online, accredited diploma program that offers students a flexible, independent, self-paced curriculum that prepares them for college or the workplace. It can be completed in 24 months or sooner with transfer credits from previous high school(s) and passing portions of the GED®, HiSET®, and TASC exams. Some of the program features include unlimited one-on-one online tutoring sessions and support from success coaches, course translation and read-aloud tools for English language learners, and 21 free college credits through the American Council on Education courses. The Salina Public Library would hold the role as a liaison between the student and Excel Adult High School. The Library would offer the use of our Wi-Fi, Chromebooks, and private study spaces if the student should need those resources. We also follow along as the students go through the program, monitoring their progress and ensuring they know how to access the assortment of built-in success tools this program offers.

This opportunity will be offered to a select number of students each year as it is scholarship based. Students will go through an interview process and enroll in a 30-day trial period before the scholarship is then utilized. Once they meet those requirements, the student has 2 years to complete the program. “This is an incredible opportunity for our community to support residents in advancing their education and achieving their career goals,” said Allyson Ronning, Head of Circulation. “By offering Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School, we’re setting the stage for future workforce and economic growth. We are excited to do our part to support individuals in our community through this program.”

Interested residents can visit www.excelhighschool.org/library/salina to learn more about Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School.