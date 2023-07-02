Liberty’s Heron O’Neal earns CIF Coach of the Year

Following yet another stellar Salina Liberty season, Champions Indoor Football announced its Coach of the Year Award.

This season, two coaches share the honor, as Gillette Mustangs Head Coach Cedric Walker and Salina Liberty Head Coach Heron O’Neal split the prestigious award.

The Liberty competed in their fourth-consecutive Champions Bowl this season, falling just short of back-to-back CIF Titles.

The Award for O’Neal marks his third Coach of the Year nod and second with the Liberty, having earned it in 2019.