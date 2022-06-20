Salina, KS

Liberty take down Outlaws, will host Champions Bowl

Jackson SchneiderJune 20, 2022

The Salina Liberty defense shut down the Billings Outlaws on Saturday night, giving its offense a chance to jump on the underdog early. Salina led 13-0 at the half, and 20-0 by the end of the third quarter, en route to a 26-14 win, and a third-straight trip to the Champions Indoor Football title game, otherwise known as the Champions Bowl.

Tracy Brooks carried in two rushing scores, and Javin Kilgo tossed two as well, and the Liberty defense limited the Outlaws to just 3/10 on third downs in the win.

The Liberty fell in the Champions Bowl last season by just one point on their home field at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center to the Omaha Beef, and now they will get a shot at redemption. The Beef outlasted the top-seeded Sioux city Bandits on Saturday, giving the second-seeded Liberty home field advantage for the title game.

The game will be on Saturday night, June 25th at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

