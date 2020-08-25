Liberty Reveal 2021 Schedule

Following the decision by the Champions Indoor Football League to cancel the 2020 season, Salina Liberty General Manager Francis Flax vowed the return of Salina’s professional football team.

Let the countdown begin for 2021.

The Salina Liberty know their opponents for next season as the Champions Indoor Football League released its 2021 schedule Tuesday afternoon. Salina didn’t receive the chance to defend its CIF North title earlier this summer because of COVID-19 concerns. The CIF returns all seven teams last season, comprised of the Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Wichita Force, Oklahoma Flying Aces, Amarillo Venom, West Texas Warbirds, and Salina Liberty.

The Liberty open the season on March 20 when they host Arlington. The Liberty won’t have to worry about travel the following two weeks as they welcome Oklahoma and Sioux City.

Salina’s first road test comes on April 10 when the Liberty head to Amarillo. After a bye week, Salina returns to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to face West Texas.

A three-game road swing awaits after the brief pit stop in Salina when the Liberty travel to Sioux City, Wichita and Omaha. Salina wraps up the season with back-to-back home games against Amarillo and Wichita before a visit to Amarillo in week 13.

2021 Liberty Schedule

March 20 – Arlington

March 27 – Oklahoma

April 3 – Sioux City

April 10 – at Amarillo

April 24 – West Texas

May 2 – at Sioux City

May 8 – at Wichita

May 15 – at Omaha

May 22 – Amarillo

May 29 – Wichita

June 6 – at Amarillo