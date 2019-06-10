Salina, KS

Liberty Flatten Force, 49-12

Pat StrathmanJune 10, 2019

Following a monster win over the Omaha Beef, the Salina Liberty viewed Sunday’s showdown with Wichita as a trap game.

Salina made sure to take control early.

The Liberty built a 40-6 halftime advantage and cruised to a 49-12 blowout of the Wichita Force at Intrust Bank Arena.

With the victory, Salina improved to 7-3, a half game back of Northern Division leader Omaha. The top two teams in each division advance to the postseason with Salina leading third-place Sioux City by one game with two games left.

Salina scored twice in the first five minutes. Quarterback Andrew Jackson connected with receiver Ed Smith for a 24-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Safety Isiah Barfield set up the next score with an interception. Tailback Tracy Brooks followed with a 10-yard scamper for double the lead.

Wichita recorded the final touchdown of the game last in the third quarter.

