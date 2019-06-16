Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 60 °

Liberty Claim CIF North Title

Pat StrathmanJune 16, 2019

For the second straight year, the North belongs to Salina.

The Liberty defense forced three crucial turnovers, stonewalled the Beef in the second half, and Salina earned another Champions Indoor Football Northern Division title with a 50-33 victory at Ralston Arena. With the win, Salina clinched a chance at a home CIF playoff game.

Omaha led 13-7 after the first frame before Salina flipped the switch in the ensuing quarter. The Liberty capitalized on two interceptions and a fumble recovery that led to 21 consecutive points. Following a 27-13 advantage, Omaha battled back to make the tilt 34-27 at halftime.

Much like the first contest featuring the two squads, the game was won in the third quarter. The Liberty outscored the Beef 13-0, en route to Salina’s fourth consecutive win and sixth in the last seven.

The Liberty travel to Albuquerque Saturday to face defending CIF champions Duke City. If Salina wins, the Liberty get home field advantage through the postseason.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Liberty Flatten Force, 49-12

June 10, 2019 11:06 am

Liberty’s Second Half Too Much for Beef

June 2, 2019 11:25 pm

Deadly Venom End Liberty Streak

May 12, 2019 11:50 pm

Liberty Rally to Edge Gladiators

May 5, 2019 11:51 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Liberty Claim CIF North Title

For the second straight year, the North belongs to Salina. The Liberty defense forced three cruci...

June 16, 2019 Comments

Royals rely on clutch relief, hits ...

Sports News

June 16, 2019

KSU to Establish Rural Railroad Saf...

Kansas News

June 16, 2019

Central Kansas “Dump the Pump...

Top News

June 16, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KSU to Establish Rural Ra...
June 16, 2019Comments
Presbyterian Manor Hostin...
June 15, 2019Comments
2019 Festival Will Grab Y...
June 14, 2019Comments
Children Witness Intruder...
June 14, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH