Liberty Claim CIF North Title

For the second straight year, the North belongs to Salina.

The Liberty defense forced three crucial turnovers, stonewalled the Beef in the second half, and Salina earned another Champions Indoor Football Northern Division title with a 50-33 victory at Ralston Arena. With the win, Salina clinched a chance at a home CIF playoff game.

Omaha led 13-7 after the first frame before Salina flipped the switch in the ensuing quarter. The Liberty capitalized on two interceptions and a fumble recovery that led to 21 consecutive points. Following a 27-13 advantage, Omaha battled back to make the tilt 34-27 at halftime.

Much like the first contest featuring the two squads, the game was won in the third quarter. The Liberty outscored the Beef 13-0, en route to Salina’s fourth consecutive win and sixth in the last seven.

The Liberty travel to Albuquerque Saturday to face defending CIF champions Duke City. If Salina wins, the Liberty get home field advantage through the postseason.