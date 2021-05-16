Liberty Battle Through Injuries to Remain Unbeaten

The Salina Liberty could have easily given up. Salina lost three starters during Saturday’s game against the Sioux City Bandits – quarterback Tyrie Adams, offensive lineman Joshua Hughes, and defensive back Isiah Barfield.

Mitch Kidd refused to let the unblemished campaign be spoiled.

The replacement signal caller recorded 127 yards of offense and five touchdowns in the Liberty’s 51-40 victory over the Bandits in Sioux City. With the come-from-behind win, the Liberty improved to 7-0 on the season.

Adams was taken off the field with the game tied at 7-7. Kidd came in and immediately found receiver Juahem Byrd in the end zone to put the Liberty on top 14-7. Sioux City rallied and ended the half with two touchdowns to give the Bandits at 28-21 halftime advantage.

Salina’s offense stalled a bit in the third, but the Liberty defense kept Salina in the game until Kidd hooked up with receiver Chad Steinwachs for the game-tying TD. Kidd connected with Steinwachs again for a touchdown with 10 minutes left in the game.

The Bandits, who came up empty on their first three possessions of the second half, tried to get something going on their fourth possession. Rookie defensive end Shaq Bradford closed the drive with a sack that set up a Kidd-Byrd TD. Sioux City scored on the ensuing drive, but Bradford blocked the extra point and returned the ball to the goal line to tack on two huge points.

Salina rests this week before the Liberty return to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to square off with the Dodge City Law on Saturday, May 29.