Lewd and Lascivious

A Salina man was taken into custody on Monday after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and her young child.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Jesse Kaiser was arrested after witnesses recounted to officers about the encounter a 20-year-old mother experienced with her young daughter on the playground at Sunset Park around 3:15pm Monday.

Police say Kaiser was intoxicated and approached the two with his genitals exposed. A short time later officers located him in the 1100 block of W. Republic and took him into custody after a brief struggle with two officers.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include indecent solicitation of a child and interference with law enforcement.