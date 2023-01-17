Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Mist

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 32 °

Lewd and Lascivious

KSAL StaffJanuary 17, 2023

A Salina man was taken into custody on Monday after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and her young child.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Jesse Kaiser was arrested after witnesses recounted to officers about the encounter a 20-year-old mother experienced with her young daughter on the playground at Sunset Park around 3:15pm Monday.

Police say Kaiser was intoxicated and approached the two with his genitals exposed. A short time later officers located him in the 1100 block of W. Republic and took him into custody after a brief struggle with two officers.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include indecent solicitation of a child and interference with law enforcement.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Lewd and Lascivious

A Salina man was taken into custody on Monday after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and her ...

January 17, 2023 Comments

Gun Pointed from Car

Kansas News

January 17, 2023

Injury Crash on I-135

Kansas News

January 17, 2023

Wichita State, UCF Expected to Figh...

Sports News

January 17, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lewd and Lascivious
January 17, 2023Comments
Gun Pointed from Car
January 17, 2023Comments
Injury Crash on I-135
January 17, 2023Comments
Salina Tech New Program /...
January 17, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra