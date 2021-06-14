Salina, KS

Le’Veon Bell Sorry For Publicly Airing Andy Reid Comment, Not Sorry He Said It

Metro NewsJune 14, 2021

(Kansas City, MO) — Free agent running back Le’Veon Bell says wishes he hadn’t publicly aired his feelings about Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid but doesn’t regret what he said.

Bell responded to an Instagram user that he would “never play for Andy Reid again” and that he’d retire first.

On Sunday, Bell tweeted the comment was something “I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself…but I don’t regret what I said because that’s how I feel.”

Bell hasn’t said what he didn’t like about his one season with Reid’s Chiefs. In the tweet Bell referred only to what Reid “SAID to me.”

