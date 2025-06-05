Let Them Eat CupKates

If the soft opening is any indication, Salina is hungry for gluten free dining options. CupKates, a new gluten-free bakery and cafe in Salina, will celebrate its official grand opening on Friday.

Kate Jennings is the Kate behind CupKates. She tells KSAL News her three day soft opening last week exceeded expectations. She had to close early two of the three days after totally selling out each day.

Jennings started as a barista at Ad Astra Books and Coffee, where she worked her way into management. She credits owner Tammy Jarvis for preparing her to start her own bakery.

Jennings says she believes Salina has been missing a gluten-free option when it comes to dining. She has vowed to make all of her gluten-free food tasty. The bakery offers items like blueberry lemon loaf, and cookies. Cake and cupcake options are also available, as are lattes and fruit smoothies.