Let Them Eat CupKates

If the soft opening is any indication, Salina is hungry for gluten free dining options. CupKates, a new gluten-free bakery and cafe in Salina, will celebrate its official grand opening on Friday.
Kate Jennings is the Kate behind CupKates. She tells KSAL News her three day soft opening last week exceeded expectations. She had to close early two of the three days after totally selling out each day.
Jennings started as a barista at Ad Astra Books and Coffee, where she worked her way into management. She credits owner Tammy Jarvis for preparing her to start her own bakery.
Jennings says she believes Salina has been missing a gluten-free option when it comes to dining. She has vowed to make all of her gluten-free food tasty. The bakery offers items like blueberry lemon loaf, and cookies. Cake and cupcake options are also available, as are lattes and fruit smoothies.
Jennings is “all in” with CupKates, sinking her life’s savings into starting the business.
Another bakery was previously in the the space where CupKates is located in downtown Salina. Jennings went to great lengths to remodel, clean, and make sure there were no gluten particles still in the building.
The grand opening of CupKates is planned in conjunction with First Friday events in downtown Salina. Jennings will open her bakery at 5:00.
Following the grand opening, CupKates will be open daily Tuesday – Saturday from 6AM till 3PM at 228 C South Santa Fe in Downtown Salina.