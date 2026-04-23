Less Than 50 Days Until 50th Festival

The countdown begins. The 50th Smoky Hill River Festival takes place in less than 50 days.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, the Festival showcases a diverse lineup of national, regional, and local performers alongside a renowned Fine Art & Craft Show, unique art installations, Artyopolis for kids, a variety of regional food, and activities for all ages.

Admission to the Festival is by weekend wristband ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate) available in many local locations and regional cities starting Friday, May 1, or by daily wristband ($10, sold only at the gate). Children 11 and under get in free. See a list of all local or regional wristband retailers at https://www.riverfestival.com/participating-retailers/.

Festival hours are Thursday, June 11, from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 14, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Festival Medallion Quest

The Festival Medallion Quest will kick off the week of May 11 online at www.festivalmedallionquest.com. What started as a way to bring families together, exploring the community, celebrating the arts in a new way, and encouraging support of exhibiting artists at the Festival, has grown into an exciting community tradition, as people search for the medallion in hopes of receiving a generous prize package that includes cash, money to buy art at the Festival, and more.

What to Expect

Festival gates will open at 4 pm on Thursday, June 11, with food vendors, an art patron party, and the Festival Jam produced by S.M. Hanson Music. Music starts at 5:45 pm and includes 17 bands playing 12-minute sets for four hours.

From Friday through Sunday, the Festival is in full swing with three stages of live entertainment, roving artists, the art show and installations, Artyopolis, and food vendors throughout the weekend.

“This year’s Festival is going to reflect the creative energy only made possible by five decades of producing the community’s favorite event,” says Brad Anderson, Executive Director at Salina Arts & Humanities. “The park will be filled with pleasant surprises all weekend long.”

Smoky Hill River Run

On the morning of Saturday, June 13, the Salina Regional Health Center will host the 45th Smoky Hill River Run. The event includes a two-mile walk, children’s races, and a two-mile and five-mile electronically timed race. Register online at https://srhc.com/riverrun/.

Festival Print

The commissioned Festival Print is by Nashville, TN, artist Jim Sherraden. The artwork features a woodcut print reimagining the iconic terra cotta tiles on the United Building in downtown Salina.

“Growing up in Salina, never dreaming I’d have a career in the visual arts, the terra cotta tiles on the United Building exterior transfixed me every time we drove by in the family station wagon. They were a constant “head turner” for me. Now, nearly sixty years later, given the opportunity of this project for the 50th Anniversary of the Smoky Hill River Festival, this woodcut print is a sincere attempt to say thank you to that town that raised me,” says Sherraden.

Anyone who donates $100 or more can pick up a print at the Salina Arts & Humanities office before June 9. Learn more about Sherraden and the process of woodcuts online at https://www.riverfestival.com/featured-artists/.

Festival T-shirt This year’s t-shirt design features the design work of Salina native, Pam Harris. The design features a Festival scene on a cream colored shirt with a head-shaped hot air balloon and festive onlookers in a green park with lawn chairs and iconic shade umbrellas.

“The design for the 50th anniversary River Festival shirt is inspired by my sketchbooks, which are filled with random and spontaneous drawings, often done in ink and watercolor. I wanted to capture some of that same energy for the shirt. Showing a variety of people on the ground, watching the surprising sight of a hot-air-balloon-head take off from Festival grounds was a fun challenge. It illustrates the idea that you never know what you’ll see at the Smoky Hill River Festival!” says Harris.

Make a Difference – Support the Festival

The Smoky Hill River Festival is made possible by the generous individuals, sponsors, and community partners who invest in this event each year—along with the volunteers who help bring it to life.

If you’d like to be part of the Festival, consider signing up for a two-hour volunteer shift. Pick a role and time that works for you, lend a hand, and still have plenty of time to enjoy the music, art, and food. Volunteer opportunities include Artyopolis, Ambassadors, gates, technical areas, and more. Learn more and choose a shift at: www.riverfestival.com/volunteer