Lending Time to the Library

A great way for adults to support the Salina public library is by lending a helping hand.

According to the library, volunteers can choose between various areas, including:

Childcare/Preschool Delivery Book Selector

Shelving in the book stacks (Shelf Reading)

Shelving in the media (Shelf Media)

Interlibrary Loan Materials Selector.

Teen Volunteer Drop-In

On the 2nd Tuesday of every month, come help out at the library and get some volunteer hours at the Youth Services Imagination Station! Meet new people, help with programs, make displays and more! This is a come-and-go program; however, you must be able to stay and volunteer for a minimum of 30 minutes per session.

The next volunteer drop-in is scheduled for January 10th. For more information, email Adriana at [email protected].

Adopt a Shelf

Adopt a Shelf is a volunteer opportunity designed to ensure library materials are in order. With hundreds of thousands of physical items in our collection, it is important we have items in the correct spot for patrons to find materials. Our staff work diligently to put items back when they are returned in the proper place but they do get moved and laid in other areas of the library. When everything is in its proper place, everyone can find what they need!

Volunteers donate time to keep one section of the library neat and orderly by adopting a section. They try to match volunteers with their favorite topic area. 2-3 hours a month, the volunteer spends time checking that their section is in order. Schedules are flexible and are set by the volunteer(s). Families, individuals and organizations are welcome to adopt a shelf. Volunteers will have their organization, family name or individual name noted by the shelf they have adopted.

To learn more about the requirements and responsibilities, and to sign-up, visit Give Your Time.