Leipold, Goff Address Crowd at Hawks and Highways Event

After postponing all in-person events last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Kansas Alumni Association, Kansas Athletics and the Office of Public Affairs resumed Hawks & Highways gatherings this summer in communities throughout Kansas.

The latest stop took place in Salina Monday at the Salina Country Club. A group of individuals received the chance to chat with University guests during the happy hour.

Those people interacted with Brian Hanni, voice of the Kansas Jayhawks, and Chancellor Douglas A. Girod. The guests also met two new faces at KU in Director of Athletics Travis Goff and head football coach Lance Leipold.

Dodge City native Goff addressed the crowd by talking about KU football, basketball, NIL in college athletics, and much more. Leipold gave an update on the offseason and then joined Goff for a short question and answer segment with the crowd.