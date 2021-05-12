Leipold Assembles Experienced Coaching Staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Head Football Coach Lance Leipold announced his full coaching staff today, selecting a group that brings a wealth of experience and a strong record of player development.
The staff features five coaches who worked with Leipold at Buffalo and five coaches who were already on the Kansas coaching staff.
|NAME
|TITLE
|Brian Borland
|Defensive Coordinator
|Kwahn Drake
|Defensive Line
|Scott Fuchs
|Offensive Line
|Chevis Jackson
|Cornerbacks
|Emmett Jones
|Wide Receivers
|Andy Kotelnicki
|Offensive Coordinator
|Jake Schoonover
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Chris Simpson
|Linebackers
|Jonathan Wallace
|Running Backs
|Jim Zebrowski
|Quarterbacks
“I am extremely proud of the staff we have assembled here at Kansas,” Leipold said. “It’s no secret how much I value continuity among a coaching staff, and I truly believe we’ve achieved that here. This is a great blend of coaches who know the philosophies and principles I want to bring to this program and coaches who know the ins-and-outs of Kansas Football as well as our current personnel. We have elite talent developers, excellent recruiters and hard workers ready to do their very best for the student-athletes on this roster.