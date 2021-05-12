Salina, KS

Leipold Assembles Experienced Coaching Staff

KU Athletics ReleaseMay 12, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Head Football Coach Lance Leipold announced his full coaching staff today, selecting a group that brings a wealth of experience and a strong record of player development.

The staff features five coaches who worked with Leipold at Buffalo and five coaches who were already on the Kansas coaching staff.

Brian Borland Defensive Coordinator
Kwahn Drake Defensive Line
Scott Fuchs Offensive Line
Chevis Jackson Cornerbacks
Emmett Jones Wide Receivers
Andy Kotelnicki Offensive Coordinator
Jake Schoonover Special Teams Coordinator
Chris Simpson Linebackers
Jonathan Wallace Running Backs
Jim Zebrowski Quarterbacks

 

 I am extremely proud of the staff we have assembled here at Kansas,” Leipold said. “It’s no secret how much I value continuity among a coaching staff, and I truly believe we’ve achieved that here. This is a great blend of coaches who know the philosophies and principles I want to bring to this program and coaches who know the ins-and-outs of Kansas Football as well as our current personnel. We have elite talent developers, excellent recruiters and hard workers ready to do their very best for the student-athletes on this roster.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Leipold Assembles Experienced Coach...

