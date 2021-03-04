Legislature Passes Energy Loan Plan

Legislative leadership moved swiftly this week to address the surprise utility bills that many Kansas communities are shouldering after last month’s energy emergency.

There are concerns about an expected drastic increase on the next utility bill in Kansas. The historically cold weather in late February caused many to use more gas for heating their homes than they may have in prior years. The much higher natural gas demand resulted in a significant increase in natural gas market prices.

New legislation passed will make $100 million in state idle funds available to affected cities in the form of low-interest energy loans. The loans will be offered at a rate of 2% less than market with a term of up to 10 years.

The plan drew bipartisan support during debate, passing the House on a vote of 124-0 and the Senate 37-1.