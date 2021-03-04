Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 42 °

Legislature Passes Energy Loan Plan

Todd PittengerMarch 4, 2021

Legislative leadership moved swiftly this week to address the surprise utility bills that many Kansas communities are shouldering after last month’s energy emergency.

There are concerns about an expected drastic increase on the next utility bill in Kansas.  The historically cold weather in late February caused many to use more gas for heating their homes than they may have in prior years. The much higher natural gas demand resulted in a significant increase in natural gas market prices.

New legislation passed will make $100 million in state idle funds available to affected cities in the form of low-interest energy loans. The loans will be offered at a rate of 2% less than market with a term of up to 10 years.

The plan drew bipartisan support during debate, passing the House on a vote of 124-0 and the Senate 37-1.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Wesleyan Honors Women’...

Kansas Wesleyan has announced a series of events to honor Women’s History Month, which is being ce...

March 4, 2021 Comments

Equifest Riding Back Into Salina

Top News

March 4, 2021

Legislature Passes Energy Loan Plan

Top News

March 4, 2021

Cowgirl’s Season Ends at Concordia

Sports News

March 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Wesleyan Honors Wo...
March 4, 2021Comments
13 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
March 3, 2021Comments
Etzanoa Zoom: The Great C...
March 3, 2021Comments
Teen Steals Sister’s Car
March 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices