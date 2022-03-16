Legislators Honor Salina Teacher

Kansas Legislators paused to honor a group of teachers which includes a Salina science teacher on Tuesday. Legislators honored the 2022 Kansas Master Teachers.

Salina Sough High School science teacher Melanie Hammond is among the class of seven Kansas Master Teachers in the class of 2022.

Emporia State University established the Kansas Master Teacher awards in 1954. The awards are presented annually to selected teachers who demonstrate the attributes of exemplary professional educators. Information on the 67 years of educators named Kansas Master Teachers is available.

According to ESU, the 2022 class of Kansas Master Teachers represents nearly 130 years of teaching experience. The teachers chosen for this annual award are: