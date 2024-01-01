Legislative Hotline Staffed to Answer Questions

As the beginning of the 2024 legislative draws near, the State Library of Kansas reminds everyone of the dedicated Legislative Hotline, an ongoing resource for residents seeking information about state legislation or legislative matters.

Staffed by experienced librarians, this hotline serves as a trustworthy point of contact.

Residents can inquire about various topics, such as:

Identifying their legislators

Accessing legislator contact information

Checking the status of specific bills

Understanding the legislative process

Locating historical information

Other inquiries related to Kansas government

“Finding timely and accurate information about state government can be challenging, yet is critical to ensuring that Kansans can engage with their elected officials on the issues that matter the most to them,” said State Librarian Ray Walling. “By reaching out to the legislative hotline, Kansans can get the information they need from trusted librarians.”

Kansans can connect with the Legislative Hotline by phone, chat or email:

Live assistance is available Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. Outside of these hours, messages left via voicemail or email are promptly returned on the next business day. Additionally, Kansans can engage in real-time conversations with librarians through the Ask a Librarian service at kslib.info/ask. TTY users can dial 711 for assistance.