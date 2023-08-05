Legendary Bull Rider Wins Abilene

The winningest man in bull riding history came to Abilene and won himself a check.

J.B. Mauney, of Stephenville, Texas, scored 90 points on the Andrews Rodeo Co. bull named The Kracken to walk away with the 2023 Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo title.

It was a bull that Mauney had seen at the Window Rock, Ariz. rodeo, that Cody Jesus won first place on, and he knew it was a good bull, although a small one.

“It was a little bit smaller of a bull than I like,” he said. “I have longer legs so it’s harder for me to get ahold of” small bulls. But the bull performed like Mauney expected. “He did exactly what I thought he’d do. He bucked hard.”

The 36 year old cowboy is a two-time PBR champion (2013, 2015) and has lately turned to PRCA rodeos. He sat out much of last year due to groin injuries, resulting in surgery to put a plate on the pelvis after the muscles were ripped off the bone. After rehab, Mauney returned to bull riding, but after seven bulls, he ripped the groin muscle in half again and he was out the rest of the year.

Scores of fans stood in line, waiting for the autograph of the man who is considered the best bull rider ever. Mauney complied, visiting with every fan who was in line.

In the team roping, two teams tied for the title, and one of those teams is a repeat from last year.

Header Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, and his heeler Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., along with header Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D. and his heeler Jade Nelson, Midland, S.D. both turned in times of 4.4 seconds each.

For Tierney and Braden, it was the second consecutive year to win the Abilene rodeo.

Tierney didn’t throw a very good loop, “but it ended up falling on,” he said. “I just turned my horse and let Tanner do what he does. He had to make a hand, and he did.”

Abilene is a tough rodeo to win, Braden said. The steers were evenly matched, which gave every team a good chance. And the best of the best come to Abilene. “You have the best fifty guys around, so you know you have to make a good run, and not beat yourself.”

The duo went to college together at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, where they roped together. They’ve roped together the last several years, missing making the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last year by a couple thousand dollars.

Tierney’s older brother, Jess, won the steer roping held at the rodeo on Monday, and Paul David won the all-around title, the most money won at a rodeo in two or more events. He competed in the tie-down roping as well.

Other 2023 champions include bareback rider Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas (84); steer wrestler Gus Franzen, Kearney, Neb. (84 points); breakaway roper Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, Ariz. (1.9 seconds); saddle bronc rider Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La. (90.5 points); tie-down roper Riley Webb, Denton, Texas (7.8 seconds); and Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas (17.05 seconds).

Next year’s Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo is tentatively set for July 30-August 2, 2024.

Photos by Fly Thomas:

Jordon Briggs rounded the barrels in 17.05 seconds to win the Abilene rodeo championship.

J.B. Mauney scored 90 points at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo to win the 2023 bull riding title.