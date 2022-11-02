Legacy of Dunbar School

The Dunbar School was built in Salina back in 1922 after members of the community and the school board decided to dedicate a new facility to serve black children in a segregated environment.

Dr. Jennifer Gordon joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Wednesday with a preview of her event in Salina.

Dr. Gordon will share the history of Dunbar School at an upcoming event at the Smoky Hill Museum. “Dunbar School: A Legacy of Learning” is scheduled for Thursday, November 3rd at 5:30pm. Dunbar School was closed in 1955.