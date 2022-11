Kansas City Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to preview his event at KWU tonight.

Lefebvre will speak in Sams Chapel at 7pm Tuesday and will address questions surrounding mental health, including his own journey with depression. There is no admission fee to the event on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7pm.

