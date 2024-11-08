Lee Lofts Looking Good

The unveiling of a new apartment complex in Downtown Salina showcased its revitalization to the public.

On Thursday, Overland Property Group (OPG) was recognized for completing Phase 2 at the apartments inside the historic Lee Building. Guided tours were given from OPG, as event goers were strolling in and out to see the newly renovated rooms. Manager Pat Beatty tells KSAL News, there are approximately 50 units for the second phase of the 1-3 bedroom apartments.

“We were asked to do remodel the complex since a decade ago. We initially did not go with it, but decided to pursue it because we love the buildings and concept of downtown. This is a perfect place to stay for anyone, such as students, seniors and working-class people. The area is convenient with grocery stores, library, theater, restaurants and even the views from the rooms are amazing. Its just an ideal place for a wide variety of people to live in” said Beatty.

Lt. Governor David Toland gave remarks at the event.

Beatty and co-manager Matt Gillam of OPG, each lead the development of the two phases for the complex. Bennington State Bank and Kansas Housing Resources Corporation helped with the process as well.

Beatty and Gillam in the past have helped with the revitalization of Downtown Salina. They worked on the funding for projects such as The Salina Fieldhouse and The Alley, on top of building 5,000 apartments over the years.

Phase I of the historic Lee building was completed back in 2020 and has 53 apartments of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. Phase III is planned to be completed in the future.

Country artist Logan Mize performed at the event.

To get on a wait list call, 785-515-2777 or visit https://www.leelofts.rentourspace.com/

