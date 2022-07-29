Salina, KS

Led Zeppelin Tribute Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerJuly 29, 2022
One of the best Led Zeppelin tribute acts is coming to Salina this fall. Get The Led Out is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.
According to the venue, from the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical,  Get The Led Out , also known a GTLO, have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.
The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants…a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.
Dubbed by the media as “The American Led Zeppelin,” Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and “Hey Hey What Can I Do.
GTLO has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. GTLO’s approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance.
“Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless. “A GTLO concert mimics the “light and shade” that are the embodiment of “The Mighty Zep.”
Get The Led Out is coming to the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, October 7th. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

 

Led Zeppelin Tribute Coming to Salina

July 29, 2022

