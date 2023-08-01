Led Zeppelin Tribute Coming Back to Salina

The premiere Led Zeppelin tribute act is coming back to Salina. Get The Led Out is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this fall.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. They have amassed a strong national touring history.

The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians, intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before! Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, they re-creates songs, in all their depth and glory, with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed.

Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on Led Zeppelin’s pivotal early years. They touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. They also includes a special acoustic set, with Zep favorites “Tangerine”, and the “Battle of Evermore” being performed in its’ original instrumentation.

A Get The Led Out concert mimics the “light and shade” that are the embodiment of “The Mighty Zep.” Whether it’s the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it’s their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event.

Get The Led Out has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. The group’s approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance. “Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”

Get The Led Out is:

Paul Sinclair – Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Paul Hammond – Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Mandolin, Theremin

Jimmy Marchiano -Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Vocals

Andrew Lipke – Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals, Percussion

Adam Ferraioli – Drums, Percussion

Phil D’Agostino (Bass)

EddieKurek-Bass,Vocals

Diana DeSantis – Special Guest Vocalist on “The Battle Of Evermore.”

Get The Led Out will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Thursday, October 12th. Tickets go on sale this Friday and start at $39.