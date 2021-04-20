LeBaron Hollimon selected to lead Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer

Kansas Wesleyan University director of athletics Steve Wilson has selected LeBaron Hollimon as the Coyotes’ head men’s soccer coach, succeeding Miguel Prieto, who announced that he would step down at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Hollimon’s decorated coaching career includes his most recent stop, as an assistant coach for the Ontario Fury of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL, which also includes the Kansas City Comets). His collegiate coaching career includes men’s and women’s assistant coaching positions at Hutchinson Community College and California State University, San Bernardino, where he was later named head women’s soccer coach, from 2015 to 2020.

“I am both excited and honored to the head coach of the Kansas Wesleyan men’s soccer program, as well as a member of the KWU family,” Hollimon said. “The soccer program has a rich history, a winning history, and I plan to come in and work hard to add to that winning mentality.”

Prior to his collegiate coaching career, Hollimon was the head coach and assistant general manager for the Wichita Wings, from 2011 to 2013, when franchise ended operations in 2013. He was also an assistant principal for Wichita Public Schools.

“LeBaron’s outlook on leadership and guiding young men through sport is impressive,” Wilson said. “He is an accomplished soccer coach, but that only scratches the surface of what LB brings to The Pack. He is a creative, intelligent educator, and he will work to promote a model student-athlete experience within the men’s soccer program.”

Hollimon played collegiate soccer at Eastern Illinois University, followed by a professional playing career that included the Tulsa Ambush, Wichita Wings, Edmonton Drillers, and Kansas City Attack. He was the first Wichitan to sign and play for the Wings.

“I am excited to have a coach with LeBaron’s rich history on our staff, but at the same time, I will miss Miguel Prieto deeply,” Wilson said. “Miguel will forever be a Coyote, and KWU is fortunate to count Miguel among The Pack. Miguel set an academic standard in the program that I am excited to see carried forward under LeBaron’s leadership.”

Hollimon holds a master’s degree from Baker University, in addition to his undergraduate degree from Eastern Illinois. He will begin his Coyote tenure April 26.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT LEBARON HOLLIMON…

“LB is an impressive hire. His leadership and character as KWU’s men’s soccer coach will be extremely valuable to the soccer program, the University, and the community, in Salina. He is global in so many ways. LB’s coaching and recruiting philosophies are a great fit for a great University, and I am extremely excited to see him have this opportunity to change lives.” – Mike Dibbini ’99, G ’02, Head Women’s Soccer Coach, Kansas State University.

“LeBaron is a legendary soccer player and coach, but he is a better person because of his life values and passion for people. He has great core values, is very well educated, and he communicates with all types of people. He will be a great asset to the community, the University, and the KCAC. His practices are extremely well organized and every player is important to him. This is a home run hire for Kansas Wesleyan, just as it was for the Wichita Wings. He is an educator and a great recruiter – a home run hire in the Midwest soccer community!” – John Blazek, KCAC Coordinator of Officials (Men’s Basketball) and former general manager of the Wichita Wings.