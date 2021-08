A Leavenworth man is in custody after he allegedly threw a caged dog into the Missouri River last weekend at Leavenworth’s Riverfront Park.

Prosecutors say Davion Arnell Simpson faces an animal-cruelty charge in the July 31st incident.

According to local police, it happened around 3:30 p.m. A witness reportedly jumped into the water to save the frantic canine. That dog and two others were reunited with their owner.