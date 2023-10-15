Leaping in Lindsborg, Honoring the Founders

Lindsborg bundled up and opened up the community for the 2023 Svensk Hyllningsfest over the weekend.

The cool temperatures and windy conditions did not stop the dancing, singing, Swedish games and Swedish food from being served up Friday and Saturday.

The biennial event is a “Swedish Honoring Festival” established in 1941 to honor the Swedish ancestry that settled in the Smoky Valley and founded Lindsborg in 1869.

Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers, glide onto Main Street to perform.

A table of Swedish delights at the Smörgåsbord.

Everyone in town is Swedish for the day when they visit Lindsborg’s long standing celebration.

The next Svensk Hyllningsfest will be held in October of 2025, to once again pay tribute to the Swedish pioneers who settled the Smoky Valley.