Leap Day Thursday

Today is February 29th, an event that only happens once every four years. It’s leap day.

Leap day is an extra day added to the calendar every fourth February to keep our seasons from getting out of whack. Everyone knows a year is 365 days long but that’s not exactly accurate. It actually takes the Earth about 365 and one-quarter days to travel around the sun.

To keep the extra time from throwing things off, the Romans decided a couple thousand years ago to add an extra day every four years. The Pope made some slight adjustments in the 1500s but Leap Years have stayed with us ever since.

