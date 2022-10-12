Salina, KS

League Coaches Pick Shockers to Finish 10th

KSAL StaffOctober 12, 2022

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State women’s basketball has been picked to finish 10th in the American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, it was announced Wednesday morning.

The Shockers received 32 total votes from the league’s coaches, just two behind ninth place pick Cincinnati. South Florida enters the season as the conference favorites – 99 points and nine of the 11 first place votes. Houston, SMU, Tulsa, Tulane and Memphis round out the top five.

Fans can catch live coverage of the 2022 American Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Virtual Media Days on ESPN+. The show runs from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Wichita State coaches and select student-athletes will be on the show from 10-10:45 a.m. CT on Wednesday. The full schedule for all 11 schools is listed below.

Wichita State will look to replace four starters from a season ago, led by upperclassmen in Trajata Colbert, Jane Asinde and DJ McCarty. Curtessia Dean figures to be a key piece after transferring from Seton Hall.

Wichita State opens the season on Nov. 1 vs. Missouri Southern State in an exhibition contest at 6 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena. Season tickets are on sale now at GoShockers.com/Tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 316-978-3267.

2022-23 American Athletic Conference
Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Team (First-Place Votes)Points
1. South Florida (9)99
2. Houston (2)89
3. SMU73
4. Tulsa66
5. Tulane56
    Memphis56
7. Temple43
8. UCF38
9. Cincinnati34
10. Wichita State32
11. East Carolina19

Preseason Player of the Year
Elena Tsineke, Sr., G, South Florida

Preseason All-Conference First Team
Laila Blair, Jr., G, Houston*
Elena Tsineke, Sr., G, South Florida
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, Sr., F, South Florida
Savannah Wilkinson, Sr., F, SMU*
Temira Poindexter, So., F, Tulsa

Preseason All-Conference Second Team
Jillian Hayes, Jr, G, Cincinnati
Jamirah Shutes, 5th, G, Memphis
Dynah Jones, Gr., G, Tulane
Maddie Bittle, Sr., G, Tulsa
Maya Mayberry, Sr., G, Tulsa

*denotes unanimous selection

