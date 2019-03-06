League 42 Baseball Equipment Drive

League 42 is a nonprofit youth sports organization that provides a low-cost baseball alternative for kids in urban Wichita.

Last month equipment bags and approximately 175 – 200 baseball bats and were stolen from League 42 out of a storage area at McAdams Park, Wichita.

An equipment drive in Wichita restocked most of League 42’s equipment, but a few things are still needed. If you would like to help, please drop off new or in good condition equipment today, at the Salina Liberty Football Office from 11 AM to 3 PM.