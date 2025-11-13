Leaf Collection Scheduled For January

Curbside leaf collection is Salina is scheduled for this coming January.

According to the City, leaf collection will happen from January 5th to February 27th, 2026, weather permitting. To help staff collect all leaves set out by the public this season, below are the participant guidelines.

Participant Guidelines and Information

Rake and pile leaves between the curb and sidewalk. If no sidewalk exists, pile leaves directly behind the curb. Staff will not be picking up bags nor collecting leaves in the alleys, on private streets, or commercial properties.

Leaf piles will not be collected if mixed with other debris. Tree limbs and branches will not be collected.

Don’t rake or blow leaves into the street as this can be a hazard to traffic and is a violation of City Code. Additionally, placing leaves in the street may cause problems for our storm drainage systems.

Don’t park vehicles directly in front of or behind leaf piles, as this makes collection more difficult for our crew.

Have your leaves ready for collection on the first day of the schedule for your respective zone.

There will only be one round of curbside leaf collection in each zone; however, customers may call in to report locations if they feel they may have been missed by the leaf collection crew or when weather conditions or late leaf deposits require additional collection.

_ _ _

Zone 1 – All streets south of Republic Avenue Jan. 5 – Jan. 16

Zone 2 – Between Republic Avenue and Crawford Street Jan. 19 – Jan. 30

Zone 3 – Between Crawford Street and Iron Avenue Feb. 2 – Feb. 13

Zone 4 – All streets north of Iron Avenue Feb. 16 – Feb. 27