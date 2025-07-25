Leadsled Spectacular in Full Swing

The 2025 KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show is in full swing in Salina’s Oakdale Park.

Kustom Kemps of America President Jerry Titus joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back over the 20-year relationship KKOA has had with the City of Salina. “We love Salina,” Titus said.

“Oakdale Park is the perfect place to hold this event, right in the middle of America, and the people here treat us so well!”

Titus also reflected on his career of customizing cars and told the audience about why he chose hot rods over playing football.

Jerry married the cheerleader – and you can meet Jerry and Devona Titus throughout the weekend in Oakdale Park during the 45th Annual KKOA Ledsled Spectacular.

Friday through Sunday Oakdale Park will come alive with hundreds of cars, food vendors, chop demonstrations, retail vendors, and live entertainment. Victor Trevino Jr., considered by many to be the world’s greatest Elvis impersonator, will be in concert during the event. The “Elvis: Aloha From Vegas” show will take the stage at the Stiefel Theatre.

Hollywood actress Catherine Bach will be at the show this year. She inspired a fashion trend in the 1980s as “Daisy Duke”, one of the stars of comedy television series “The Dukes of Hazzard”, which was focused around the hijinks of the Duke family and their classic car. She will be at the show in Salina to meet fans and sign autographs July 25th and July 26th.

Here is the schedule of events:

Friday-Sunday – July 25, 26 & 27

Show and Shine –

Fri. 9am-4pm, Sat. 9am-5pm, and Sun. 9am-3pm @ Oakdale Park.

Food, custom shop demos, live music, vendors, cars, bicycles and more!

Admission: Fri. $15, Sat. $20, Sun. $10; Kids 12 & under Free

Friday

Run-Whatcha’ Brung Drags –

4pm-Dusk Off 841 Markley Rd.

Admission: $15 per person – Kids 12 & under get in free.

Friday & Saturday in the Park

2 Working Kustom Shops –

9-5pm @ Oakdale Park.

Special Guest Catherine Bach from TV series Dukes of Hazard –

10am to 4pm @ KKOA T-Shirt Pavilion. Meet and Greet.

Vintage Bicycle Spoke-tacular –

9am-end of show, around the grassy area.

Pin up Beauty Contest –

2pm @ Mainstage. Age Groups: Pin-ups 18-39; Looker’s 40-plus.

Friday Concert

Victor Trevino – ELVIS: ALOHA FROM VEGAS

8pm to 10pm. $30 Ticket at registration, the t-shirt booth, The Stiefel, or The Cozy Inn.

Saturday in the Park

Hall of Fame Walk –

12-1pm by the T-Shirt Booth.

Model Car Show –

9-4pm behind the t-shirt booth.

Pinup Beauty Contest –

2pm @ Mainstage. Age Groups: Pin-ups 18-39; Looker’s 40-plus.

Sunday in the Park

Christian Rods and Customs Church Service –

10am @ Main Stage.

Awards Ceremony –