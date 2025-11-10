Leadership Punishes Salina Legislators

Republican Kansas Legislators who opposed a special session, including a couple from Salina, are being punished by the party’s leadership.

The Kansas Reflector reports “the hammer fell Friday”. House Speaker Dan Hawkins purged holdouts from committee leadership roles. He removed “as chairmen GOP Reps. Steven Howe of Salina, Nathan Butler of Junction City and Jesse Borjon of Topeka. Hawkins also removed Rep. Clarke Sanders of Salina and Rep. Leah Howell of Derby from vice chair positions.”

Sanders, who was vice chair of the House Higher Education Budget Committee, said Hawkins called him Friday with the news. Sanders said Republicans in committee leadership positions who wouldn’t sign the special session petition were targeted.

“Those of us who were chairs and vice chairs … have been relieved because we didn’t agree to sign on for a special session,” Sanders said. “I understand it. I knew that not signing it came with a risk. I just didn’t think it was the right thing to do. I hope to maintain a good relationship with the speaker, but this was something he felt he had to do.”

Further action appears likely, as these changes affect only half of the GOP representatives who refused to support the special session. It’s likely additional committee vice chairs could be removed from leadership positions by the House speaker. Rank-and-file members of the House also could face sanctions in terms of committee assignments ahead of the 2026 legislative session in January.

In terms of Kansas’ four congressional districts, President Donald Trump urged GOP-led legislatures in Kansas and other states to redraw boundaries to promote election of more Republicans in November 2026 so the U.S. House might remain under GOP control.

Hawkins wanted the Legislature to gather in November to address Trump’s plea for mid-decade redistricting and to consider how to handle federal funding of rural health care and a court decision allowing Kansans to change gender information on a driver’s license. There also were discussions about taking up property tax legislation during the special session.

In a newsletter Hawkins did concede there were “valid” complaints about the cost to taxpayers of a special session, especially since the regular session would begin in two months on Jan. 12. The GOP-controlled Legislative Coordinating Council voted in October to allocate $460,000 to the special session.

