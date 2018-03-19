Leadership Change at Central Kansas Foundation

The longtime leader of Salina’s Central Kansas Foundation is retiring.

According to the organization, after 18 years of service CEO Les Sperling is retiring. Sperling will be replaced by Shane Hudson, who was selected by the Board of Directors to assume the role of CEO, effective April 1st. To ensure a smooth transition, Sperling will continue to work with Hudson until June 30th.

Hudson was born and raised in and around Chanute, Kansas. He graduated from Emporia State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology and Sociology and has a Master’s of Science in Clinical Psychology. During his time in college, he studied abroad at the University of Hong Kong for a semester after receiving a Freeman Asia scholarship through the University of Kansas. He was also a member of the National Honor Society of Psychology and the National Honor Society of Sociology.

Hudson is currently a Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist and a Licensed Clinical Addiction Counselor, and has been with CKF since 2010. Before accepting the CEO position, he was the Vice-President of Clinical Operations. In that role, he oversaw all of CKF’s clinical programming which includes residential, outpatient, and hospital-based services, as well as the Pathfinder Recovery Center. Hudson also led CKF’s Quality Improvement Committee and ensured ongoing state licensure through KDADS and a national certification through CARF. Hudson’s past work experience includes working in child welfare, community mental health centers, and substance use disorder treatment settings.

Outgoing CEO Sperling will be honored with a reception on March 30th from 1:00-3:00. The public is invited to attend the celebration which will be held at the Pathfinder Recovery Center, located at 1809 South Ohio in Salina.

The Central Kansas Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation which has been providing quality, effective and innovative substance use disorder treatment and prevention services since 1967. With offices in Salina, Abilene, McPherson and Junction City, CKF offers a variety of treatment options for individuals experiencing differing levels of substance use problems; including residential, outpatient, detoxification, medication assisted treatment, technology based services, family support services, and education.