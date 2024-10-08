Leaders Participate in Aviation Summit

Aviation leaders gathered in Salina Monday to discuss the future of the industry.

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann gathered aviation and aerospace leaders, industry stakeholders, and local, state, and federal leaders to discuss the future of the aviation industry in the state of Kansas. Congressman Sam Graves, Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives was in attendance and delivered remarks.

During the summit, the group discussed the impact of federal policy on the aerospace and aviation industry, the importance of general aviation and infrastructure to rural, agricultural communities like those in Big First District of Kansas, and the need for a strong, robust talent pipeline to maintain Kansas’ position as the Air Capital of the World.

“Kansas has a long history with aviation and has become a pioneer in the industry,” “Now more than ever, it’s crucial that Kansas continues to lead the world in the innovation and development that has made America the gold standard of aviation. I appreciate those who gathered with me today to discuss how Congress can continue to support and empower Kansas’ leadership in the industry. The success of aviation and manufacturing did not come to Kansas overnight, it came together over decades of teamwork, talent development, training, buy-in, and innovation. I’m excited to continue that momentum to further our posture over the next century.”

During the event, Kriya Shortt, President & CEO of Textron eAviation, announced it will conduct flight testing for its Nexus eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) full-scale technology demonstrator aircraft at Salina Regional Airport (SLN) in collaboration with the Salina Airport Authority.

Other event panelists included Ray Seif, Kansas Department of Transportation; Scott Wagner, Lawrence Regional Airport and Kansas Association of Airports; Corey Keller, Dodge City Regional Airport; Lukas Koch, Kelly Hills Unmanned Systems; Kurt Carraway, K-State Salina; Lindsey Dreiling, Dreiling Aviation; and Deb Sanning, Deputy Regional FAA Administrator.