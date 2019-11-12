Leader to Take Over College Health Program

A leader for the innovative new health program at McPherson College is on the job.

According to the school, Matthew Bogner will lead the new healthcare degree program as assistant professor of health sciences and director of health science programs. Bogner, a doctor of health administration, is CEO of KMH (formerly Kansas Masonic Home) in Wichita.

“Matthew brings a great deal of experience and passion to this new position,” President Michael Schneider said. “His knowledge and leadership capabilities will help establish this program as a new model for training rural health professionals.”

In August, the college and McPherson Hospital announced they would collaborate to provide opportunities for students in the new academic program. More recently, the college announced that it had received a $1 million gift to support the new program and allow the college to offer ten $25,000 scholarships next fall for students committed to community health.

The new health care program focuses on creating health-related career pathways for students while engaging them in the community. Every student will participate in multiple field experiences or rotations, and McPherson Health Science Scholars will work on signature outreach projects that address health-related issues in the community.

“I am very excited about my position and the new community health care initiative at McPherson College,” Bogner said. “The unique partnership with McPherson Hospital along with the academic opportunities in health science and healthcare management provide a structured discernment process that allows students to become familiar with multiple career pathways and gain a variety of experiences.”

Bogner’s own broad career experience covers a wide range of health care areas. He joined KMH in 2008 as its chief operating officer and was named CEO in 2011. KMH is a non-profit continuing care community with more than 200 employees and 227 units. As CEO, Bogner led a strategic planning process that resulted in repositioning the 120-year old organization, including campus-wide renovation, expansion, rebranding, and a $33 million bond issue. Prior to joining KMH, he was the administrator of Newton Presbyterian Manor in Newton, Kansas.

He also has a background in community health as an epidemiologist for the Sedgwick County Health Department where he was responsible for surveillance, investigation, and evaluation of regional reportable diseases and conditions. Additionally, he worked as a case manager for the Mental Health Association in Wichita where he assisted families of children with emotional disorders and physical disabilities to access community resources. Bogner also has experience in higher education as an adjunct professor at Baker University where he taught a course on hospital management.