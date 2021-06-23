Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 99 ° | Lo: 76 °

Lawsuit Filed over Splash Park Illnesses

MetrosourceJune 23, 2021

The Tanganyika Wildlife Park is facing a lawsuit after several people reported getting sick after visiting the splash park.

The Patterson Legal Group filed the lawsuit yesterday and noted that many adults and children were unknowingly exposed to a pathogen and suffered violent periods of illness. The lawsuit accuses the wildlife park of failing to maintain proper sanitary conditions.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department are investigating the issue.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Salina South Alum Adrianna Franch N...

Salina native Adrianna Franch is the only Kansas-born player to make a World Cup roster, men or wome...

June 23, 2021 Comments

Hit and Run Rollover

Kansas News

June 23, 2021

Lawsuit Filed over Splash Park Illn...

Kansas News

June 23, 2021

Large Wheat Fire Breaks Out

Kansas News

June 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hit and Run Rollover
June 23, 2021Comments
Lawsuit Filed over Splash...
June 23, 2021Comments
Large Wheat Fire Breaks O...
June 23, 2021Comments
Governor Appoints Salina ...
June 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices