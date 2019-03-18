Salina, KS

Lawson named USBWA All-America Third Team

KU Athletics ReleaseMarch 18, 2019

St. Louis – Kansas redshirt-junior Dedric Lawson has been named U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-America Third Team, the USBWA announced Monday.

Just last weekend, Lawson was named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team where he averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in three games. On most every All-America team and national player of the year list, the Memphis, Tennessee, forward leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.1 ppg, rebounding at 10.3 rpg and with 20 double-doubles. The Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection, Lawson is the only player in the league averaging a double-double. A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week (11/12, 11/26, 12/26) and five-time league newcomer of the week (12/3, 12/17, 1/14, 1/28, 2/11), Lawson leads KU with 36 blocked shots and his 1.1 blocks per game are sixth in the conference. Lawson is 11th in the Big 12 with a 48.8 field goal percentage.

Historically, Lawson has 56 career double-doubles, which are fourth on the NCAA Division I active list. He is the only non-senior on the NCAA Division I top-10 list. Lawson’s 20 double-doubles this season are fifth on the KU single-season list and he is one away from moving into a tie for third.

2018-19 USBWA MEN’S ALL-AMERICA TEAM

First Team
F RJ Barrett, Duke (6-7, 202, Fr., Mississauga, Ont.)
F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (6-8, 230, Jr., Toyama, Japan)
G Ja Morant, Murray State (6-3, 175, So., Dalzell, S.C.)
F Grant Williams, Tennessee (6-7, 236, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.)
F Zion Williamson, Duke (6-7, 285, Fr., Spartanburg, S.C.)

Second Team
G Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech (6-6, 195, So., Lubbock, Texas)
G Carsen Edwards, Purdue (6-1, 200, Jr., Atascocita, Texas)
F Ethan Happ, Wisconsin (6-10, 237, Sr., Milan, Ill.)
G Markus Howard, Marquette (5-11, 175, Jr., Chandler, Ariz.)
G Cassius Winston, Michigan State (6-1, 185, Jr., Detroit, Mich.)

Third Team
G Chris Clemons, Campbell (5-9, 180, Sr., Raleigh, N.C.)
F Mike Daum, South Dakota State (6-9, 250, Sr., Kimball, Neb.)
G De’Andre Hunter, Virginia (6-7, 225, So., Philadelphia, Pa.)
F Dedric Lawson, Kansas (6-9, 235, Jr., Memphis, Tenn.)
F PJ Washington, Kentucky (6-8, 228, So., Dallas, Texas)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

