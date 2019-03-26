Salina, KS

Lawson named NABC All-America Third Team

KU Athletics ReleaseMarch 26, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas redshirt-junior Dedric Lawson has been named to the 2019 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America Third Team, the NABC announced Tuesday. The 15-member NABC All-America Team was selected and voted on by the member coaches of the NABC.

Lawson concluded his first season at Kansas averaging 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, leading the Big 12 in both stats and becoming the first Jayhawk to average a double-double since All-American Thomas Robinson who averaged 17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds in 2011-12. The 2019 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, Lawson is the only player in the league averaging a double-double.

Lawson amassed 22 double-doubles in 2018-19 which ranks tied for second nationally and third on the Kansas single-season list. The Memphis, Tennessee, forward was a three-time Big 12 Player of the Week (11/12, 11/26, 12/26) and five-time league newcomer of the week (12/3, 12/17, 1/14, 1/28, 2/11) this past season.

Historically, Lawson has 58 career double-doubles, which are fourth on the NCAA Division I active list. He is the only non-senior on the NCAA Division I top-10 list.

2019 NABC COACHES’ DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM
RJ Barrett, Duke (Fr., F)
Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (Jr., F)
Ja Morant, Murray State (So., G)
Grant Williams, Tennessee (Jr., F)
Zion Williamson, Duke (Fr., F)

2019 NABC COACHES’ DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA SECOND TEAM
Carsen Edwards, Purdue (Jr., G)
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin (Sr., F).
Markus Howard, Marquette (Jr., G)
De’Andre Hunter, Virginia (So., G)
Cassius Winston, Michigan State (Jr., G)

2019 NABC COACHES’ DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA THIRD TEAM
Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech (So., G)
Mike Daum, South Dakota State (Sr., F)
Kyle Guy, Virginia (Jr., G)
DEDRIC LAWSON, KANSAS (Jr., F).
PJ Washington, Kentucky (So., F)

