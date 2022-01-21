LAWSON DOMINATES IN BENNINGTON WIN OVER ELL-SALINE

It was the Eli Lawson show Friday night as the Bulldogs of Bennington downed the Cardinals of Ell-Saline 68-53. The game was part of the Moundridge mid-season tournament.

Bennington’s super sophomore 6-6 Lawson scored 37 points, had numerous rebounds and blocked shots and altered many Cardinal shots when Ell-Saline got the ball into the paint. He was helped out by 6-4 senior Cade Bauer who tallied 16 points for the Bulldogs.

With Lawson and Bauer clogging up things in the middle, the Cardinals relied heavily on the 3-ball hitting 9 treys. Ell-Saline’s Garrison Zerger, a freshman, got 5 of those 3-pointers on his way to leading the Cardinals in scoring with 16. Fellow freshman Brogan Rowley scored 15 including 9 points from beyond the arc and sophomore Marshall Johnson also got in double digits with 11 that included one trey.

With the loss, Ell-Saline is now 2-10 on the season. Next up for the Cards, a trip to Minneapolis for a re-match with the Lions. Ell-Saline won the first game against Minneapolis in a contest that broke a Cardinal 53 game losing streak.

TEAM – 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 – FINAL

ELL SALINE – 9 / 17 / 9 / 18 – 53

BENNINGTON 23 / 13 / 14 / 18 – 68