Lawn Mower Rider Killed in Crash

One person was killed in a crash involving a UTV and a lawn mower in northern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a John Deere lawn mower was stationary on the east side of 864 Indian Road in Washington County facing North. A Polaris Ranger side by side was traveling north on Indian Road approaching the lawn mower. The lawn mower turned in front of the Polaris and was hit.

The rider of the lawn mower, 50-year-old Benjamin Goeckel from Linn, was killed.

The 32-year-old driver of the UTV, and a 9-year-old passenger, both were complaining of pain and had possible injuries. Neither was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The crash happened just before 8:30 Saturday night in Washington County at 865 Indian Rod, approximately six miles west of Linn, Kansas.