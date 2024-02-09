Lawmakers to Get Big Pay Raise

By Metro Source News February 9, 2024

Effective next year, state lawmakers in Kansas will earn almost twice the compensation they currently enjoy, allowing themselves a 93 percent pay raise.

Legislators in the Sunflower State will see their earnings rise from just under $30,000 per year to almost $58,000. Meanwhile, lawmakers in leadership roles will see even larger gains, with the Kansas House speaker and Senate president bringing in $85,000, up from $44,000 per year.

Supporters of the measure say the raises will help legislators focus on their state duties. Critics say the raises will put Kansas lawmakers on a higher pay scale than their counterparts in significantly larger and more prosperous states.