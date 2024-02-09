Lawmakers to Get Big Pay Raise

Effective next year, state lawmakers in Kansas will earn almost twice the compensation they currently enjoy, allowing themselves a 93 percent pay raise.

Legislators in the Sunflower State will see their earnings rise from just under $30,000 per year to almost $58,000. Meanwhile, lawmakers in leadership roles will see even larger gains, with the Kansas House speaker and Senate president bringing in $85,000, up from $44,000 per year.

Supporters of the measure say the raises will help legislators focus on their state duties. Critics say the raises will put Kansas lawmakers on a higher pay scale than their counterparts in significantly larger and more prosperous states.