Lawmakers Override Bathroom Bill Veto

GOP Kansas lawmakers are overriding Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of one of the most far-reaching so-called bathroom bills in the nation.

The new Kansas law will now define a man and woman by their sex organs at birth and use that to determine who can enter which bathrooms, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, jails and prisons.

Kelly reacted to the override Thursday arguing the law will hurt the economy and tarnish the state’s reputation. Republicans issued a statement praising the law as standing with women and girls in Kansas and their right to privacy, safety, and dignity in single-sex spaces.

The law, which as of now has no clear enforcement mechanism, takes effect July 1st.

